Monday's contest at Chace Athletic Center has the Dartmouth Big Green (0-0) squaring off against the Bryant Bulldogs (0-0) at 5:00 PM ET (on November 6). Our computer prediction projects a close 62-61 victory for Dartmouth, so it should be a competitive matchup.

The Big Green went 2-26 in the 2022-23 season.

Dartmouth vs. Bryant Game Info

When: Monday, November 6, 2023 at 5:00 PM ET

When: Monday, November 6, 2023 at 5:00 PM ET
Where: Chace Athletic Center in Smithfield, Rhode Island

How to Watch on TV: ESPN+

Dartmouth vs. Bryant Score Prediction

Prediction: Dartmouth 62, Bryant 61

Dartmouth Performance Insights (2022-23)

The Big Green averaged 53.7 points per game last season (344th in college basketball) while allowing 69.3 per outing (297th in college basketball). They had a -437 scoring differential overall and were outscored by 15.6 points per game.

In conference action, Dartmouth put up fewer points (50.3 per game) than it did overall (53.7) in 2022-23.

In 2022-23, the Big Green averaged 2.7 fewer points per game at home (52.3) than on the road (55.0).

At home, Dartmouth conceded 65.9 points per game, 6.9 fewer points than it allowed away (72.8).

