The No. 2 Duke Blue Devils (0-0) take the court against the Dartmouth Big Green (0-0) at 9:00 PM ET on Monday, November 6, 2023 on ACC Network.

Dartmouth vs. Duke Game Info

When: Monday, November 6, 2023 at 9:00 PM ET

Where: Cameron Indoor Stadium in Durham, North Carolina

Cameron Indoor Stadium in Durham, North Carolina TV: ACCN

Dartmouth Stats Insights

The Big Green shot at a 44.2% rate from the field last season, 3.6 percentage points higher than the 40.6% shooting opponents of the Blue Devils averaged.

Dartmouth put together a 10-9 straight up record in games it shot above 40.6% from the field.

The Big Green were the 192nd-ranked offensive rebounding team in college basketball, and the Blue Devils finished 25th.

The Big Green put up an average of 71.4 points per game last year, 7.8 more points than the 63.6 the Blue Devils allowed.

When it scored more than 63.6 points last season, Dartmouth went 9-9.

Dartmouth Home & Away Comparison

Dartmouth scored 76 points per game at home last season, and 69.5 away.

The Big Green allowed 68.8 points per game at home last season, and 75.7 away.

Dartmouth drained more 3-pointers at home (8.6 per game) than on the road (7.9) last season. It also had a higher 3-point percentage at home (34.6%) than away (33.7%).

Dartmouth Upcoming Schedule