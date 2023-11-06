How to Watch Dartmouth vs. Duke on TV or Live Stream - November 6
Published: Nov. 6, 2023 at 3:18 PM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
The No. 2 Duke Blue Devils (0-0) take the court against the Dartmouth Big Green (0-0) at 9:00 PM ET on Monday, November 6, 2023 on ACC Network.
Dartmouth vs. Duke Game Info
- When: Monday, November 6, 2023 at 9:00 PM ET
- Where: Cameron Indoor Stadium in Durham, North Carolina
- TV: ACCN
Dartmouth Stats Insights
- The Big Green shot at a 44.2% rate from the field last season, 3.6 percentage points higher than the 40.6% shooting opponents of the Blue Devils averaged.
- Dartmouth put together a 10-9 straight up record in games it shot above 40.6% from the field.
- The Big Green were the 192nd-ranked offensive rebounding team in college basketball, and the Blue Devils finished 25th.
- The Big Green put up an average of 71.4 points per game last year, 7.8 more points than the 63.6 the Blue Devils allowed.
- When it scored more than 63.6 points last season, Dartmouth went 9-9.
Dartmouth Home & Away Comparison
- Dartmouth scored 76 points per game at home last season, and 69.5 away.
- The Big Green allowed 68.8 points per game at home last season, and 75.7 away.
- Dartmouth drained more 3-pointers at home (8.6 per game) than on the road (7.9) last season. It also had a higher 3-point percentage at home (34.6%) than away (33.7%).
Dartmouth Upcoming Schedule
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Arena
|11/6/2023
|@ Duke
|-
|Cameron Indoor Stadium
|11/10/2023
|UMass-Lowell
|-
|Edward Leede Arena
|11/15/2023
|Westfield State
|-
|Edward Leede Arena
