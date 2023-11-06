The Duke Blue Devils play the Dartmouth Big Green on Monday, November 6, 2023 at 9:00 PM ET in the season opener for both teams. The matchup airs on ACC Network.

In this article, you will find the spread and odds across multiple sportsbooks for the Duke vs. Dartmouth matchup.

Dartmouth vs. Duke Game Info

When: Monday, November 6, 2023 at 9:00 PM ET

Where: Cameron Indoor Stadium in Durham, North Carolina

Cameron Indoor Stadium in Durham, North Carolina How to Watch on TV: ACC Network

Dartmouth vs. Duke Odds, Spread, Over/Under

Check out the odds, spread and over/under for this matchup posted on multiple sportsbooks.

Dartmouth vs. Duke Betting Trends (2022-23)

Dartmouth put together a 9-12-0 record against the spread last year.

Duke compiled a 16-19-0 record against the spread last season.

A total of 13 Blue Devils games last season hit the over.

