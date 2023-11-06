Monday's game that pits the Duke Blue Devils (0-0) against the Dartmouth Big Green (0-0) at Cameron Indoor Stadium has a good chance to be a lopsided matchup based on our computer prediction, which projects a final score of 81-58 in favor of Duke, who is heavy favorites by our model. Tipoff is at 9:00 PM ET on November 6.

The matchup has no line set.

Watch live college basketball games from all over the country, plus ESPN originals and more NCAA hoops content on ESPN+!

Dartmouth vs. Duke Game Info & Odds

Date: Monday, November 6, 2023

Monday, November 6, 2023 Time: 9:00 PM ET

9:00 PM ET TV: ACC Network

ACC Network Where: Durham, North Carolina

Durham, North Carolina Venue: Cameron Indoor Stadium

Place your bets on any college basketball matchup at BetMGM, and sign up with our link for a first-time deposit bonus!

Dartmouth vs. Duke Score Prediction

Prediction: Duke 81, Dartmouth 58

Spread & Total Prediction for Dartmouth vs. Duke

Computer Predicted Spread: Duke (-22.5)

Duke (-22.5) Computer Predicted Total: 139.5

Sportsbook Promo Codes

Bet on this or any college basketball matchup at BetMGM

Dartmouth Performance Insights

Last year Dartmouth put up 71.4 points per game (183rd-ranked in college basketball) and gave up 72.4 points per contest (248th-ranked).

The Big Green grabbed 31.5 boards per game (192nd-ranked in college basketball) last season, while allowing 32.1 rebounds per contest (247th-ranked).

Dartmouth ranked 186th in the nation with 12.9 dimes per contest.

The Big Green came up short in the turnover area last season, ranking 25th-worst in college basketball with 14.0 turnovers per game. They ranked 165th with 12.0 forced turnovers per contest.

The Big Green drained 8.1 three-pointers per game (92nd-ranked in college basketball) last season, while owning a 33.3% three-point percentage (227th-ranked).

With 6.9 threes conceded per game, Dartmouth was 140th in college basketball. It gave up a 33.1% shooting percentage from downtown, which ranked 128th in college basketball.

Of the shots taken by Dartmouth last season, 57.9% of them were two-pointers (68.3% of the team's made baskets) and 42.1% were three-pointers (31.7%).

Rep your team with officially licensed college basketball gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.

Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.