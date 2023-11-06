The Dartmouth Big Green go up against the Bryant Bulldogs at Chace Athletic Center on Monday, November 6, 2023. The game, the first of the 2023-24 season for both teams, begins at 5:00 PM ET.

Dartmouth Women's Basketball Game Live Stream & TV Channel Info

Where: Chace Athletic Center in Smithfield, Rhode Island

Dartmouth vs. Bryant 2022-23 Scoring Comparison

The Big Green averaged 9.9 fewer points per game last year (53.7) than the Bulldogs gave up to opponents (63.6).

Dartmouth had a 1-5 record last season when giving up fewer than 61.6 points.

Last year, the Bulldogs averaged 61.6 points per game, 7.7 fewer points than the 69.3 the Big Green gave up.

Bryant went 5-1 last season when scoring more than 69.3 points.

Dartmouth Schedule