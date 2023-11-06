How to Watch the Dartmouth vs. Bryant Game: Women's Basketball Streaming & TV Channel Info for November 6
Published: Nov. 6, 2023 at 12:03 PM EST|Updated: 33 minutes ago
The Dartmouth Big Green go up against the Bryant Bulldogs at Chace Athletic Center on Monday, November 6, 2023. The game, the first of the 2023-24 season for both teams, begins at 5:00 PM ET.
Dartmouth Women's Basketball Game Live Stream & TV Channel Info
- When: Monday, November 6, 2023 at 5:00 PM ET
- Where: Chace Athletic Center in Smithfield, Rhode Island
- TV: ESPN+
- Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+
Dartmouth vs. Bryant 2022-23 Scoring Comparison
- The Big Green averaged 9.9 fewer points per game last year (53.7) than the Bulldogs gave up to opponents (63.6).
- Dartmouth had a 1-5 record last season when giving up fewer than 61.6 points.
- Last year, the Bulldogs averaged 61.6 points per game, 7.7 fewer points than the 69.3 the Big Green gave up.
- Bryant went 5-1 last season when scoring more than 69.3 points.
Dartmouth Schedule
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Arena
|11/6/2023
|@ Bryant
|-
|Chace Athletic Center
|11/12/2023
|Siena
|-
|Edward Leede Arena
|11/14/2023
|Keene State
|-
|Edward Leede Arena
