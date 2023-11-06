The Dartmouth Big Green (0-0) are double-digit, 27.5-point underdogs against the No. 2 Duke Blue Devils (0-0) at Cameron Indoor Stadium on Monday, November 6, 2023. The game tips at 9:00 PM ET on ACC Network. The point total is set at 142.5 for the matchup.

Place your bets on any college basketball matchup at BetMGM, and sign up with our link for a first-time deposit bonus!

Dartmouth vs. Duke Odds & Info

Date: Monday, November 6, 2023

Monday, November 6, 2023 Time: 9:00 PM ET

9:00 PM ET TV: ACC Network

ACC Network Where: Durham, North Carolina

Durham, North Carolina Venue: Cameron Indoor Stadium

Catch college basketball action all season long on Fubo!

Favorite Spread Over/Under Duke -27.5 142.5

Sportsbook Promo Codes

Big Green Betting Records & Stats

Dartmouth played 11 games last season that finished with a combined score over 142.5 points.

The average over/under for Big Green contests last year was 143.8, 1.3 more points than this game's point total.

The Big Green covered the spread nine times in 28 games last year.

Duke sported a 16-19-0 ATS record last season compared to the 9-12-0 mark of Dartmouth.

Dartmouth vs. Duke Over/Under Stats

2022-23 Games Over 142.5 2022-23 % of Games Over 142.5 2022-23 Average PPG Combined Average PPG Average Opponent PPG Combined Average Opponent PPG Average Total Duke 10 28.6% 72.0 143.4 63.6 136 140.1 Dartmouth 11 52.4% 71.4 143.4 72.4 136 138.7

Get tickets for any college basketball game this season at Ticketmaster!

Additional Dartmouth Insights & Trends

The Big Green's 71.4 points per game last year were 7.8 more points than the 63.6 the Blue Devils gave up.

When it scored more than 63.6 points last season, Dartmouth went 8-6 against the spread and 9-9 overall.

Bet on this or any college basketball matchup at BetMGM

Dartmouth vs. Duke Betting Splits

2022-23 ATS Record 2022-23 ATS Record Against 27.5+ Point Spread 2022-23 Over/Under Record (O-U-P) Duke 16-19-0 1-1 13-22-0 Dartmouth 9-12-0 0-0 12-9-0

Dartmouth vs. Duke Home/Away Splits (Last Season)

Duke Dartmouth 16-0 Home Record 7-5 4-6 Away Record 3-11 7-9-0 Home ATS Record 4-5-0 3-6-0 Away ATS Record 5-5-0 76.7 Points Scored Per Game (Home) 76.0 68.0 Points Scored Per Game (Away) 69.5 9-7-0 Over-Under-Push Record (Home) 5-4-0 2-7-0 Over-Under-Push Record (Away) 7-3-0

Rep your team with officially licensed college basketball gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.

Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.