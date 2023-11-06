David Pastrnak and the Boston Bruins will play the Dallas Stars at 8:00 PM ET on Monday, at American Airlines Center. Prop bets for Pastrnak are available, and we have information to help you make good calls.

David Pastrnak vs. Stars Game Info & Odds

When: Monday, November 6, 2023 at 8:00 PM ET

Monday, November 6, 2023 at 8:00 PM ET TV Channel: ESPN+, NESN, and BSSWX

Watch this game on Fubo Points Prop: 1.5 points (Over odds: +130)

1.5 points (Over odds: +130) Assists Prop: 0.5 assists (Over odds: -105)

Pastrnak Season Stats Insights

In 11 games this season, Pastrnak has a plus-minus of +10, while averaging 19:21 on the ice per game.

In seven of 11 games this year Pastrnak has scored a goal, including two games with multiple goals.

Pastrnak has a point in eight of 11 games this year, with multiple points in six of them.

In six of 11 games this year, Pastrnak has had an assist, including one match with at least two.

Pastrnak's odds on his points prop carry an implied probability of 43.5% that he goes over.

There is a 51.2% chance of Pastrnak having more than 0.5 assists, based on the moneyline odds.

Pastrnak Stats vs. the Stars

The Stars have conceded 25 goals in total (2.5 per game), which ranks fourth in the NHL for fewest goals allowed.

The team has the NHL's 10th-best goal differential at +4.

2023-2024 Season Stat vs. Dallas 11 Games 2 16 Points 4 9 Goals 2 7 Assists 2

Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.