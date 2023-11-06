For those looking to wager on the upcoming battle between the Boston Bruins and the Dallas Stars on Monday at 8:00 PM ET, is Hampus Lindholm a player who is a good bet to light the lamp? We dissect all the stats in the article below.

Will Hampus Lindholm score a goal against the Stars?

Odds to score a goal this game: +950 (Bet $10 to win $95.00 if he scores a goal)

Lindholm stats and insights

Lindholm is yet to score through 11 games this season.

This is his first game of the season against the Stars.

Lindholm has picked up one assist on the power play.

Stars defensive stats

On the defensive side, the Stars have been one of the stingiest units in the NHL, conceding 25 goals in total (2.5 per game) which ranks fourth.

So far this season, the Stars have not earned a shutout victory. Their skaters are averaging 13.8 hits and 17.3 blocked shots per game.

Bruins vs. Stars game info

Game Day: Monday, November 6, 2023

Monday, November 6, 2023 Game Time: 8:00 PM ET

8:00 PM ET TV Channel: ESPN+, NESN, and BSSWX

ESPN+, NESN, and BSSWX Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

