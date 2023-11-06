James van Riemsdyk will be in action when the Boston Bruins and Dallas Stars meet on Monday at American Airlines Center, beginning at 8:00 PM ET. Does a bet on van Riemsdyk interest you? Our stats and information can help.

James van Riemsdyk vs. Stars Game Info & Odds

When: Monday, November 6, 2023 at 8:00 PM ET

Monday, November 6, 2023 at 8:00 PM ET

Points Prop: 0.5 points (Over odds: +140)

0.5 points (Over odds: +140) Assists Prop: 0.5 assists (Over odds: +290)

van Riemsdyk Season Stats Insights

van Riemsdyk's plus-minus rating this season, in 13:40 per game on the ice, is +4.

In three of 11 games this year, van Riemsdyk has scored a goal, and he has one game with multiple goals.

In five of 11 games this year, van Riemsdyk has recorded a point, including two games with two or more points.

In three of 11 games this year, van Riemsdyk has had an assist, but no games with multiple assists.

The implied probability is 41.7% that van Riemsdyk goes over his points prop total based on the odds.

Given his moneyline odds, van Riemsdyk has an implied probability of 25.6% of going over his assist prop bet.

van Riemsdyk Stats vs. the Stars

The Stars have conceded 25 goals in total (2.5 per game), which ranks fourth in the NHL for fewest goals allowed.

The team's goal differential (+4) ranks 10th-best in the NHL.

2023-2024 Season Stat vs. Dallas 11 Games 1 7 Points 0 4 Goals 0 3 Assists 0

