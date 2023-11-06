Jaylen Brown and his Boston Celtics teammates take on the Minnesota Timberwolves on Monday at 8:00 PM ET.

In a 124-114 win over the Nets (his most recent game) Brown produced 23 points and four assists.

In this piece we'll examine Brown's stats and trends, helping you make good picks on prop bets.

Jaylen Brown Prop Bets vs. the Timberwolves

Points Prop: Over 22.5 (-104)

Over 22.5 (-104) Rebounds Prop: Over 5.5 (-128)

Over 5.5 (-128) Assists Prop: Over 2.5 (-159)

Over 2.5 (-159) Three-Pointers Made Prop: Over 2.5 (+126)

Timberwolves 2022-23 Defensive Insights

Defensively, the Timberwolves allowed 115.8 points per game last season, 18th in the league.

On the glass, the Timberwolves conceded 44.7 rebounds per game last year, 22nd in the league in that category.

Allowing an average of 25 assists last season, the Timberwolves were the 10th-ranked squad in the league.

Looking at three-point defense, the Timberwolves were 16th in the NBA last season, conceding 12.3 makes per contest.

Jaylen Brown vs. the Timberwolves

Date MIN PTS REB AST 3PM BLK STL 3/15/2023 37 35 10 1 5 0 1 12/23/2022 37 36 7 3 3 1 1

Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.