Can we anticipate Morgan Geekie scoring a goal when the Boston Bruins clash with the Dallas Stars at 8:00 PM ET on Monday? To help you with your wagers, take a look at the stats and insights below.

Catch over 1,000 out of market NHL games, plus original programming, with ESPN+ or the Disney Bundle.

Sportsbook promo codes

Will Morgan Geekie score a goal against the Stars?

Odds to score a goal this game: +600 (Bet $10 to win $60.00 if he scores a goal)

Bet on this or any NHL matchup at FanDuel

Geekie stats and insights

Geekie has scored in one of 11 games this season, and it was just a single goal.

This is his first matchup of the season versus the Stars.

Geekie has no points on the power play.

Geekie averages 1.3 shots per game, and has a shooting percentage of 7.1%.

Watch the NHL, other live sports and more on Fubo! Use our link to sign up for a free trial.

Stars defensive stats

The Stars have given up 25 goals in total (2.5 per game), the fourth-fewest allowed in the league.

So far this season, the Stars have not shut out an opponent. They are averaging 13.8 hits and 17.3 blocked shots per game.

Watch the NHL on Max with the B/R Sports Add-On

Rep your team with officially licensed NHL gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.

Bruins vs. Stars game info

Game Day: Monday, November 6, 2023

Monday, November 6, 2023 Game Time: 8:00 PM ET

8:00 PM ET TV Channel: ESPN+, NESN, and BSSWX

ESPN+, NESN, and BSSWX Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

Place your bets on any NHL matchup at FanDuel, and sign up with our link for a first-time offer!

Not all offers available in all states, please visit Caesars for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.