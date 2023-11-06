Will Pavel Zacha Score a Goal Against the Stars on November 6?
Should you bet on Pavel Zacha to score a goal when the Boston Bruins and the Dallas Stars go head to head on Monday at 8:00 PM ET? In the piece below, we dissect all the stats you need to consider before putting any money down.
Will Pavel Zacha score a goal against the Stars?
Odds to score a goal this game: +340 (Bet $10 to win $34.00 if he scores a goal)
Zacha stats and insights
- In four of 11 games this season, Zacha has scored -- but just one goal each time.
- He has not played against the Stars yet this season.
- He has scored one goal, but has no assists, on the power play.
- Zacha averages 2.3 shots per game, and has a shooting percentage of 16.0%.
Stars defensive stats
- The Stars have conceded 25 goals in total (2.5 per game), which ranks fourth in the NHL for fewest goals allowed.
- So far this season, the Stars have not earned a shutout victory. Their skaters are averaging 13.8 hits and 17.3 blocked shots per game.
Bruins vs. Stars game info
- Game Day: Monday, November 6, 2023
- Game Time: 8:00 PM ET
- TV Channel: ESPN+, NESN, and BSSWX
- Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+
