Pavel Zacha and the Boston Bruins will meet the Dallas Stars at 8:00 PM ET on Monday, at American Airlines Center. Thinking about a bet on Zacha? We have numbers and figures to assist you.

Pavel Zacha vs. Stars Game Info & Odds

When: Monday, November 6, 2023 at 8:00 PM ET

Monday, November 6, 2023 at 8:00 PM ET TV Channel: ESPN+, NESN, and BSSWX

Points Prop: 0.5 points (Over odds: -133)

0.5 points (Over odds: -133) Assists Prop: 0.5 assists (Over odds: +140)

Zacha Season Stats Insights

In 11 games this season, Zacha has averaged 19:27 on the ice, while putting up a plus-minus rating of +6.

Zacha has a goal in four of 11 contests this season, but no multi-goal games so far.

Zacha has a point in seven of 11 games played this season, with multiple points in one of them.

Zacha has yet to record a multi-assist game this season despite registering one in four of 11 games played.

The implied probability is 57.1% that Zacha goes over his points over/under based on the odds.

Given his moneyline odds, Zacha has an implied probability of 41.7% of going over his assist prop bet.

Zacha Stats vs. the Stars

The Stars have conceded 25 goals in total (2.5 per game), which ranks fourth in the NHL for fewest goals allowed.

The team's goal differential (+4) ranks 10th-best in the NHL.

2023-2024 Season Stat vs. Dallas 11 Games 2 8 Points 2 4 Goals 1 4 Assists 1

