How to Watch San Diego State vs. CSU Fullerton on TV or Live Stream - November 6
Published: Nov. 6, 2023 at 5:18 PM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
The No. 17 San Diego State Aztecs (0-0) play the CSU Fullerton Titans (0-0) at 10:30 PM ET on Monday, November 6, 2023. The matchup airs on Fox Sports 1.
San Diego State vs. CSU Fullerton Game Info
- When: Monday, November 6, 2023 at 10:30 PM ET
- Where: Viejas Arena at Aztec Bowl in San Diego, California
- TV: FOX Sports Networks
- Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo
San Diego State Stats Insights
- The Aztecs shot 43.8% from the field last season, 2.2 percentage points higher than the 41.6% the Titans allowed to opponents.
- San Diego State had an 18-4 straight-up record in games it shot better than 41.6% from the field.
- The Titans ranked 241st in rebounding in college basketball, the Aztecs finished 79th.
- Last year, the 71.2 points per game the Aztecs recorded were 6.1 more points than the Titans gave up (65.1).
- When San Diego State put up more than 65.1 points last season, it went 20-4.
CSU Fullerton Stats Insights
- The Titans shot at a 43.0% rate from the field last season, 2.1 percentage points greater than the 40.9% shooting opponents of the Aztecs averaged.
- CSU Fullerton went 12-5 when it shot higher than 40.9% from the field.
- The Aztecs ranked 83rd in college basketball in offensive rebounding. The Titans ranked 231st.
- The Titans scored an average of 69.2 points per game last year, 5.7 more points than the 63.5 the Aztecs gave up.
- CSU Fullerton had a 14-8 record last season when giving up fewer than 71.2 points.
San Diego State Home & Away Comparison
- San Diego State posted 75.4 points per game in home games last year, compared to 68.9 points per game away from home, a difference of 6.5 points per contest.
- In 2022-23, the Aztecs gave up 60.4 points per game in home games. Away from home, they allowed 65.6.
- When it comes to total three-pointers made, San Diego State fared better when playing at home last season, sinking 8.2 per game, compared to 7.5 when playing on the road. Meanwhile, it produced a 37.4% three-point percentage when playing at home and a 38.7% clip in road games.
CSU Fullerton Home & Away Comparison
- CSU Fullerton put up more points at home (72.7 per game) than on the road (67.4) last season.
- At home, the Titans gave up 60.3 points per game, 7.6 fewer points than they allowed away (67.9).
- Beyond the arc, CSU Fullerton knocked down fewer 3-pointers on the road (7.1 per game) than at home (8.9) last season, and put up a lower percentage on the road (35.1%) than at home (39.5%) as well.
San Diego State Upcoming Schedule
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Arena
|11/6/2023
|CSU Fullerton
|-
|Viejas Arena at Aztec Bowl
|11/10/2023
|@ BYU
|-
|Marriott Center
|11/14/2023
|Long Beach State
|-
|Viejas Arena at Aztec Bowl
CSU Fullerton Upcoming Schedule
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Arena
|11/6/2023
|@ San Diego State
|-
|Viejas Arena at Aztec Bowl
|11/11/2023
|La Sierra
|-
|Titan Gym
|11/16/2023
|@ UCF
|-
|Addition Financial Arena
