Bruins vs. Stars Prediction & Picks: Line, Spread, Over/Under - November 6
The Dallas Stars (7-2-1) host the Boston Bruins (9-1-1) at American Airlines Center on Monday, November 6 at 8:00 PM ET on ESPN+, NESN, and BSSWX, with both teams fresh off of a loss. The Stars are coming off a 2-0 defeat to the Vancouver Canucks, while the Bruins were beaten by the Detroit Red Wings 5-4 in their most recent outing.
Here's our pick for who will clinch the win in Monday's game.
Bruins vs. Stars Predictions for Monday
Our computer projections model for this matchup expects a final score of Stars 4, Bruins 3.
- Moneyline Pick: Stars (-135)
- Total Pick: No Pick - Predicted Margin Negligible
- Spread Pick: Bruins (+1.5)
Bruins vs Stars Additional Info
Bruins Splits and Trends
- The Bruins (9-1-1 overall) have posted a record of 2-1-3 in matchups that have required OT this season.
- Boston has earned five points (2-1-1) in its four games that finished with a one-goal margin.
- Boston has won the only game this season when it scored two goals (1-0-0, two points).
- The Bruins have scored at least three goals 10 times, earning 17 points from those matchups (8-1-1).
- Boston has scored a single power-play goal in four games this season and has registered five points from those matchups.
- Boston is undefeated (5-0-0, 10 points) when outshooting its opponent this season.
- The Bruins have been outshot by opponents in six games, going 4-1-1 to record nine points.
Team Stats Comparison
|Stars Rank
|Stars AVG
|Bruins AVG
|Bruins Rank
|22nd
|2.9
|Goals Scored
|3.18
|15th
|5th
|2.5
|Goals Allowed
|1.91
|1st
|24th
|29.2
|Shots
|31.9
|13th
|27th
|33.8
|Shots Allowed
|30.7
|16th
|28th
|10.71%
|Power Play %
|16.67%
|21st
|1st
|94.44%
|Penalty Kill %
|93.62%
|2nd
Bruins vs. Stars Game Time and TV Channel
- When: Monday, November 6, 2023 at 8:00 PM ET
- TV Channel: ESPN+, NESN, and BSSWX
- Where: American Airlines Center in Dallas, Texas
