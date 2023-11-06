The Dallas Stars (7-2-1) host the Boston Bruins (9-1-1) at American Airlines Center on Monday, November 6 at 8:00 PM ET on ESPN+, NESN, and BSSWX, with both teams fresh off of a loss. The Stars are coming off a 2-0 defeat to the Vancouver Canucks, while the Bruins were beaten by the Detroit Red Wings 5-4 in their most recent outing.

Here's our pick for who will clinch the win in Monday's game.

Bruins vs. Stars Predictions for Monday

Our computer projections model for this matchup expects a final score of Stars 4, Bruins 3.

Moneyline Pick: Stars (-135)

Stars (-135) Total Pick: No Pick - Predicted Margin Negligible

No Pick - Predicted Margin Negligible Spread Pick: Bruins (+1.5)

Bruins vs Stars Additional Info

Bruins Splits and Trends

The Bruins (9-1-1 overall) have posted a record of 2-1-3 in matchups that have required OT this season.

Boston has earned five points (2-1-1) in its four games that finished with a one-goal margin.

Boston has won the only game this season when it scored two goals (1-0-0, two points).

The Bruins have scored at least three goals 10 times, earning 17 points from those matchups (8-1-1).

Boston has scored a single power-play goal in four games this season and has registered five points from those matchups.

Boston is undefeated (5-0-0, 10 points) when outshooting its opponent this season.

The Bruins have been outshot by opponents in six games, going 4-1-1 to record nine points.

Team Stats Comparison

Stars Rank Stars AVG Bruins AVG Bruins Rank 22nd 2.9 Goals Scored 3.18 15th 5th 2.5 Goals Allowed 1.91 1st 24th 29.2 Shots 31.9 13th 27th 33.8 Shots Allowed 30.7 16th 28th 10.71% Power Play % 16.67% 21st 1st 94.44% Penalty Kill % 93.62% 2nd

Bruins vs. Stars Game Time and TV Channel

When: Monday, November 6, 2023 at 8:00 PM ET

Monday, November 6, 2023 at 8:00 PM ET TV Channel: ESPN+, NESN, and BSSWX

ESPN+, NESN, and BSSWX Where: American Airlines Center in Dallas, Texas

