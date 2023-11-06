The Northern Arizona Lumberjacks (0-0) are big, 25.5-point underdogs against the No. 6 UConn Huskies (0-0) at Harry A. Gampel Pavilion on Monday, November 6, 2023. The game begins at 6:30 PM ET on Fox Sports 1. The matchup has an over/under of 142.5 points.

UConn vs. Northern Arizona Odds & Info

Date: Monday, November 6, 2023

Monday, November 6, 2023 Time: 6:30 PM ET

6:30 PM ET TV: Fox Sports 1

Fox Sports 1 Where: Storrs, Connecticut

Storrs, Connecticut Venue: Harry A. Gampel Pavilion

Favorite Spread Over/Under UConn -25.5 142.5

UConn vs Northern Arizona Betting Records & Stats

Against the spread, the Huskies were 24-9-0 last year.

Northern Arizona covered 20 times in 32 games with a spread last year.

UConn vs. Northern Arizona Over/Under Stats

2022-23 Games Over 142.5 2022-23 % of Games Over 142.5 2022-23 Average PPG Combined Average PPG Average Opponent PPG Combined Average Opponent PPG Average Total UConn 16 48.5% 78.6 152.3 64.1 138.8 143.0 Northern Arizona 18 56.2% 73.7 152.3 74.7 138.8 141.8

Additional UConn vs Northern Arizona Insights & Trends

Last year, the Huskies put up only 3.9 more points per game (78.6) than the Lumberjacks gave up (74.7).

When UConn totaled more than 74.7 points last season, it went 12-3 against the spread and 16-2 overall.

The Lumberjacks scored an average of 73.7 points per game last year, 9.6 more points than the 64.1 the Huskies gave up to opponents.

Northern Arizona went 12-8 against the spread and 8-15 overall when it scored more than 64.1 points last season.

UConn vs. Northern Arizona Betting Splits

2022-23 ATS Record 2022-23 ATS Record Against 25.5+ Point Spread 2022-23 Over/Under Record (O-U-P) UConn 24-9-0 2-0 20-13-0 Northern Arizona 20-12-0 1-0 19-13-0

UConn vs. Northern Arizona Home/Away Splits (Last Season)

UConn Northern Arizona 15-2 Home Record 6-8 5-5 Away Record 3-13 10-4-0 Home ATS Record 5-7-0 3-4-0 Away ATS Record 10-5-0 83.3 Points Scored Per Game (Home) 78.6 70.1 Points Scored Per Game (Away) 68.9 11-3-0 Over-Under-Push Record (Home) 10-2-0 3-4-0 Over-Under-Push Record (Away) 5-10-0

