How to Watch Vermont vs. Merrimack on TV or Live Stream - November 6
Published: Nov. 6, 2023 at 2:17 PM EST|Updated: 47 minutes ago
The Vermont Catamounts (0-0) face the Merrimack Warriors (0-0) at 7:30 PM ET on Monday, November 6, 2023 on ESPN+.
Vermont vs. Merrimack Game Info
- When: Monday, November 6, 2023 at 7:30 PM ET
- Where: Roy L. Patrick Gymnasium in Burlington, Vermont
- TV: ESPN+
- Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+
Vermont Stats Insights
- The Catamounts shot 47.4% from the field last season, 4.9 percentage points higher than the 42.5% the Warriors allowed to opponents.
- In games Vermont shot higher than 42.5% from the field, it went 17-1 overall.
- The Catamounts were the 322nd-ranked rebounding team in college basketball, and the Warriors finished 362nd.
- Last year, the Catamounts put up 72.7 points per game, 10.4 more points than the 62.3 the Warriors gave up.
- Vermont had a 20-4 record last season when scoring more than 62.3 points.
Vermont Home & Away Comparison
- Offensively Vermont fared better when playing at home last season, scoring 80.0 points per game, compared to 69.2 per game on the road.
- Defensively the Catamounts played better in home games last season, allowing 63.9 points per game, compared to 67.6 away from home.
- When playing at home, Vermont drained 0.1 fewer three-pointers per game (8.9) than on the road (9.0). However, it had a higher three-point percentage at home (37.3%) compared to when playing on the road (35.9%).
Vermont Upcoming Schedule
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Arena
|11/6/2023
|Merrimack
|-
|Roy L. Patrick Gymnasium
|11/11/2023
|SUNY-Plattsburgh
|-
|Roy L. Patrick Gymnasium
|11/16/2023
|Charleston (SC)
|-
|HTC Center
