The Vermont Catamounts (0-0) face the Merrimack Warriors (0-0) at 7:30 PM ET on Monday, November 6, 2023 on ESPN+.

Catch tons of live college basketball, plus original programming, with ESPN+ or the Disney Bundle.

Vermont vs. Merrimack Game Info

When: Monday, November 6, 2023 at 7:30 PM ET

Monday, November 6, 2023 at 7:30 PM ET Where: Roy L. Patrick Gymnasium in Burlington, Vermont

Roy L. Patrick Gymnasium in Burlington, Vermont TV: ESPN+

ESPN+ Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

Get tickets for any college basketball game this season at Ticketmaster!

Vermont Stats Insights

The Catamounts shot 47.4% from the field last season, 4.9 percentage points higher than the 42.5% the Warriors allowed to opponents.

In games Vermont shot higher than 42.5% from the field, it went 17-1 overall.

The Catamounts were the 322nd-ranked rebounding team in college basketball, and the Warriors finished 362nd.

Last year, the Catamounts put up 72.7 points per game, 10.4 more points than the 62.3 the Warriors gave up.

Vermont had a 20-4 record last season when scoring more than 62.3 points.

Watch live college basketball games from all over the country, plus ESPN originals and more NCAA hoops content on ESPN+!

Vermont Home & Away Comparison

Offensively Vermont fared better when playing at home last season, scoring 80.0 points per game, compared to 69.2 per game on the road.

Defensively the Catamounts played better in home games last season, allowing 63.9 points per game, compared to 67.6 away from home.

When playing at home, Vermont drained 0.1 fewer three-pointers per game (8.9) than on the road (9.0). However, it had a higher three-point percentage at home (37.3%) compared to when playing on the road (35.9%).

Rep your team with officially licensed college basketball gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.

Vermont Upcoming Schedule