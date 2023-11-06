The Merrimack Warriors go up against the Vermont Catamounts at Roy L. Patrick Gymnasium on Monday, November 6, 2023. The game, the first of the 2023-24 season for both teams, tips at 7:30 PM ET on ESPN+.

In this article, you can find the spread and odds across multiple sportsbooks for the Vermont vs. Merrimack matchup.

Vermont vs. Merrimack Game Info

When: Monday, November 6, 2023 at 7:30 PM ET

Monday, November 6, 2023 at 7:30 PM ET Where: Roy L. Patrick Gymnasium in Burlington, Vermont

Roy L. Patrick Gymnasium in Burlington, Vermont How to Watch on TV: ESPN+

ESPN+ Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

Vermont vs. Merrimack Odds, Spread, Over/Under

Take a look at the odds, spread and over/under for this matchup listed at individual sportsbooks.

Vermont vs. Merrimack Betting Trends (2022-23)

Vermont won 17 games against the spread last season, while failing to cover 12 times.

Last season, 14 Catamounts games went over the point total.

Merrimack went 14-14-0 ATS last season.

Warriors games went over the point total nine out of 28 times last year.

