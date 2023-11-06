Monday's game between the Vermont Catamounts (0-0) and Merrimack Warriors (0-0) squaring off at Roy L. Patrick Gymnasium has a projected final score of 73-59 (according to our computer prediction) in favor of heavily favored Vermont, so expect a one-sided matchup. The game will begin at 7:30 PM ET on November 6.

The matchup has no line set.

Vermont vs. Merrimack Game Info & Odds

Date: Monday, November 6, 2023

Time: 7:30 PM ET

TV: ESPN+

Where: Burlington, Vermont

Venue: Roy L. Patrick Gymnasium

Vermont vs. Merrimack Score Prediction

Prediction: Vermont 73, Merrimack 59

Spread & Total Prediction for Vermont vs. Merrimack

Computer Predicted Spread: Vermont (-14.3)

Vermont (-14.3) Computer Predicted Total: 132.4

Vermont Performance Insights

Last year, Vermont was 152nd in college basketball offensively (72.7 points scored per game) and 79th defensively (66.9 points conceded).

The Catamounts were 322nd in the nation in rebounds per game (28.8) and 123rd in rebounds allowed (30.3) last season.

Vermont was 136th in college basketball in assists (13.6 per game) last year.

The Catamounts made 8.6 3-pointers per game and shot 35.8% from beyond the arc last season, ranking 53rd and 87th, respectively, in the nation.

Defensively, Vermont was 177th in the country in 3-pointers conceded per game at 7.2 last year. It was 303rd in 3-point percentage conceded at 35.8%.

The Catamounts attempted 42.9% percent of their shots from behind the 3-point line last year, and 57.1% percent from inside it. In terms of makes, 32.4% of the Catamounts' baskets were 3-pointers, and 67.6% were 2-pointers.

