Monday's game between the Vermont Catamounts (0-0) and the Miami (OH) RedHawks (0-0) at Roy L. Patrick Gymnasium is expected to be a one-sided matchup, as our computer prediction projects a final score of 71-60 and heavily favors Vermont to come out on top. Tipoff is at 5:00 PM ET on November 6.

Last season, the Catamounts went 25-7 over the course of the season.

Watch live college basketball games from all over the country, plus ESPN originals and more NCAA hoops content on ESPN+!

Vermont vs. Miami (OH) Game Info

When: Monday, November 6, 2023 at 5:00 PM ET

Monday, November 6, 2023 at 5:00 PM ET Where: Roy L. Patrick Gymnasium in Burlington, Vermont

Roy L. Patrick Gymnasium in Burlington, Vermont How to Watch on TV: ESPN+

ESPN+ Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

Catch college basketball action all season long on Fubo!

Vermont vs. Miami (OH) Score Prediction

Prediction: Vermont 71, Miami (OH) 60

Get tickets for any college basketball game this season at Ticketmaster!

Vermont Performance Insights (2022-23)

The Catamounts put up 61.3 points per game (253rd in college basketball) last season while allowing 54.1 per contest (10th in college basketball). They had a +229 scoring differential and outscored opponents by 7.2 points per game.

In conference action, Vermont put up fewer points per game (61) than its overall average (61.3).

The Catamounts averaged 62.5 points per game in home games last year. When playing on the road, they averaged 59.9 points per contest.

Vermont surrendered 51.6 points per game last year when playing at home, which was 5.4 fewer points than it allowed in away games (57).

Rep your team with officially licensed college basketball gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.