Vermont vs. Merrimack: Betting Trends, Record ATS, Home/Road Splits - November 6
The Vermont Catamounts (0-0) are double-digit, 13.5-point favorites against the Merrimack Warriors (0-0) on Monday, November 6, 2023 at 7:30 PM ET. The matchup airs on ESPN+. The matchup has an over/under set at 128.5 points.
Vermont vs. Merrimack Odds & Info
- Date: Monday, November 6, 2023
- Time: 7:30 PM ET
- TV: ESPN+ Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+
- Where: Burlington, Vermont
- Venue: Roy L. Patrick Gymnasium
|Favorite
|Spread
|Over/Under
|Vermont
|-13.5
|128.5
Vermont Betting Records & Stats
- Vermont and its opponents went over 128.5 combined points in 22 of 29 games last season.
- Vermont's outings last season had an average of 139.6 points, 11.1 more than this game's over/under.
- Vermont went 17-12-0 ATS last season.
- Vermont finished 18-4 in games it was favored on the moneyline last season (winning 81.8% of those games).
- The Catamounts won all three games they played as a moneyline favorite with odds of -1100 or shorter.
- Vermont has a 91.7% chance to win this contest based on the moneyline's implied probability.
Vermont vs. Merrimack Over/Under Stats
|2022-23 Games Over 128.5
|2022-23 % of Games Over 128.5
|2022-23 Average PPG
|Combined Average PPG
|Average Opponent PPG
|Combined Average Opponent PPG
|Average Total
|Vermont
|22
|75.9%
|72.7
|135.3
|66.9
|129.2
|137.1
|Merrimack
|8
|28.6%
|62.6
|135.3
|62.3
|129.2
|128.5
Additional Vermont Insights & Trends
- Last year, the Catamounts scored 10.4 more points per game (72.7) than the Warriors gave up (62.3).
- When Vermont put up more than 62.3 points last season, it went 14-6 against the spread and 20-4 overall.
Vermont vs. Merrimack Betting Splits
|2022-23 ATS Record
|2022-23 ATS Record Against 13.5+ Point Spread
|2022-23 Over/Under Record (O-U-P)
|Vermont
|17-12-0
|1-2
|14-15-0
|Merrimack
|14-14-0
|2-2
|9-19-0
Vermont vs. Merrimack Home/Away Splits (Last Season)
|Vermont
|Merrimack
|13-1
|Home Record
|10-6
|9-6
|Away Record
|8-8
|7-3-0
|Home ATS Record
|5-7-0
|9-5-0
|Away ATS Record
|9-5-0
|80
|Points Scored Per Game (Home)
|64.9
|69.2
|Points Scored Per Game (Away)
|60.9
|4-6-0
|Over-Under-Push Record (Home)
|4-8-0
|8-6-0
|Over-Under-Push Record (Away)
|5-9-0
