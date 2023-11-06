The Vermont Catamounts (0-0) are double-digit, 13.5-point favorites against the Merrimack Warriors (0-0) on Monday, November 6, 2023 at 7:30 PM ET. The matchup airs on ESPN+. The matchup has an over/under set at 128.5 points.

Vermont vs. Merrimack Odds & Info

Date: Monday, November 6, 2023

Monday, November 6, 2023 Time: 7:30 PM ET

7:30 PM ET TV: ESPN+

ESPN+ Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+ Where: Burlington, Vermont

Burlington, Vermont Venue: Roy L. Patrick Gymnasium

Favorite Spread Over/Under Vermont -13.5 128.5

Vermont Betting Records & Stats

Vermont and its opponents went over 128.5 combined points in 22 of 29 games last season.

Vermont's outings last season had an average of 139.6 points, 11.1 more than this game's over/under.

Vermont went 17-12-0 ATS last season.

Vermont finished 18-4 in games it was favored on the moneyline last season (winning 81.8% of those games).

The Catamounts won all three games they played as a moneyline favorite with odds of -1100 or shorter.

Vermont has a 91.7% chance to win this contest based on the moneyline's implied probability.

Vermont vs. Merrimack Over/Under Stats

2022-23 Games Over 128.5 2022-23 % of Games Over 128.5 2022-23 Average PPG Combined Average PPG Average Opponent PPG Combined Average Opponent PPG Average Total Vermont 22 75.9% 72.7 135.3 66.9 129.2 137.1 Merrimack 8 28.6% 62.6 135.3 62.3 129.2 128.5

Additional Vermont Insights & Trends

Last year, the Catamounts scored 10.4 more points per game (72.7) than the Warriors gave up (62.3).

When Vermont put up more than 62.3 points last season, it went 14-6 against the spread and 20-4 overall.

Vermont vs. Merrimack Betting Splits

2022-23 ATS Record 2022-23 ATS Record Against 13.5+ Point Spread 2022-23 Over/Under Record (O-U-P) Vermont 17-12-0 1-2 14-15-0 Merrimack 14-14-0 2-2 9-19-0

Vermont vs. Merrimack Home/Away Splits (Last Season)

Vermont Merrimack 13-1 Home Record 10-6 9-6 Away Record 8-8 7-3-0 Home ATS Record 5-7-0 9-5-0 Away ATS Record 9-5-0 80 Points Scored Per Game (Home) 64.9 69.2 Points Scored Per Game (Away) 60.9 4-6-0 Over-Under-Push Record (Home) 4-8-0 8-6-0 Over-Under-Push Record (Away) 5-9-0

