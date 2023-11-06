The Vermont Catamounts go up against the Miami (OH) RedHawks on Monday, November 6, 2023 at 5:00 PM ET in the season opener for both teams.

Vermont Women's Basketball Game Live Stream & TV Channel Info

  • When: Monday, November 6, 2023 at 5:00 PM ET
  • Where: Roy L. Patrick Gymnasium in Burlington, Vermont
  • TV: ESPN+
  • Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

Vermont vs. Miami (OH) 2022-23 Scoring Comparison

  • The RedHawks averaged 16.4 more points per game last year (70.5) than the Catamounts gave up to opponents (54.1).
  • Miami (OH) went 4-0 last season when allowing fewer than 61.3 points.
  • Last year, the Catamounts recorded 13.0 fewer points per game (61.3) than the RedHawks gave up (74.3).
  • Vermont went 2-0 last season when scoring more than 74.3 points.

Vermont Schedule

Date Opponent Score Arena
11/6/2023 Miami (OH) - Roy L. Patrick Gymnasium
11/10/2023 @ Providence - Alumni Hall (RI)
11/17/2023 @ Quinnipiac - M&T Bank Arena

