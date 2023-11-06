How to Watch the Vermont vs. Miami (OH) Game: Women's Basketball Streaming & TV Channel Info for November 6
Published: Nov. 6, 2023 at 12:02 PM EST|Updated: 35 minutes ago
The Vermont Catamounts go up against the Miami (OH) RedHawks on Monday, November 6, 2023 at 5:00 PM ET in the season opener for both teams.
Vermont Women's Basketball Game Live Stream & TV Channel Info
- When: Monday, November 6, 2023 at 5:00 PM ET
- Where: Roy L. Patrick Gymnasium in Burlington, Vermont
- TV: ESPN+
- Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+
Vermont vs. Miami (OH) 2022-23 Scoring Comparison
- The RedHawks averaged 16.4 more points per game last year (70.5) than the Catamounts gave up to opponents (54.1).
- Miami (OH) went 4-0 last season when allowing fewer than 61.3 points.
- Last year, the Catamounts recorded 13.0 fewer points per game (61.3) than the RedHawks gave up (74.3).
- Vermont went 2-0 last season when scoring more than 74.3 points.
Vermont Schedule
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Arena
|11/6/2023
|Miami (OH)
|-
|Roy L. Patrick Gymnasium
|11/10/2023
|@ Providence
|-
|Alumni Hall (RI)
|11/17/2023
|@ Quinnipiac
|-
|M&T Bank Arena
