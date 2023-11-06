The Vermont Catamounts go up against the Miami (OH) RedHawks on Monday, November 6, 2023 at 5:00 PM ET in the season opener for both teams.

Catch tons of live college basketball, plus original programming, with ESPN+ or the Disney Bundle.

Vermont Women's Basketball Game Live Stream & TV Channel Info

When: Monday, November 6, 2023 at 5:00 PM ET

Monday, November 6, 2023 at 5:00 PM ET Where: Roy L. Patrick Gymnasium in Burlington, Vermont

Roy L. Patrick Gymnasium in Burlington, Vermont TV: ESPN+

ESPN+ Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

Catch college basketball action all season long on Fubo!

Vermont vs. Miami (OH) 2022-23 Scoring Comparison

The RedHawks averaged 16.4 more points per game last year (70.5) than the Catamounts gave up to opponents (54.1).

Miami (OH) went 4-0 last season when allowing fewer than 61.3 points.

Last year, the Catamounts recorded 13.0 fewer points per game (61.3) than the RedHawks gave up (74.3).

Vermont went 2-0 last season when scoring more than 74.3 points.

Rep your team with officially licensed college basketball gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.

Vermont Schedule