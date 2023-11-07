Will Alexander Newhook find the back of the net when the Montreal Canadiens square off against the Tampa Bay Lightning on Tuesday at 7:00 PM ET? In the article below, we analyze the numbers and trends you need to consider before betting any props.

Catch over 1,000 out of market NHL games, plus original programming, with ESPN+ or the Disney Bundle.

Sportsbook promo codes

Will Alexander Newhook score a goal against the Lightning?

Odds to score a goal this game: +400 (Bet $10 to win $40.00 if he scores a goal)

Bet on this or any NHL matchup at FanDuel

Newhook stats and insights

In two of 11 games this season, Newhook has scored, including one game with multiple goals.

He has not played against the Lightning yet this season.

Newhook has picked up three assists on the power play.

He takes 1.5 shots per game, and converts 18.8% of them.

Watch the NHL, other live sports and more on Fubo! Use our link to sign up for a free trial.

Lightning defensive stats

The Lightning are 28th in goals allowed, conceding 42 total goals (3.5 per game) in the NHL.

So far this season, the Lightning have shut out opponents twice. They are averaging 17.8 hits and 14.8 blocked shots per game.

Watch the NHL on Max with the B/R Sports Add-On

Rep your team with officially licensed NHL gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.

Canadiens vs. Lightning game info

Game Day: Tuesday, November 7, 2023

Tuesday, November 7, 2023 Game Time: 7:00 PM ET

7:00 PM ET TV Channel: ESPN+ and BSSUN

ESPN+ and BSSUN Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

Place your bets on any NHL matchup at FanDuel, and sign up with our link for a first-time offer!

Not all offers available in all states, please visit Caesars for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.