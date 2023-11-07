Will Alexander Newhook find the back of the net when the Montreal Canadiens square off against the Tampa Bay Lightning on Tuesday at 7:00 PM ET? In the article below, we analyze the numbers and trends you need to consider before betting any props.

Will Alexander Newhook score a goal against the Lightning?

Odds to score a goal this game: +400 (Bet $10 to win $40.00 if he scores a goal)

Newhook stats and insights

  • In two of 11 games this season, Newhook has scored, including one game with multiple goals.
  • He has not played against the Lightning yet this season.
  • Newhook has picked up three assists on the power play.
  • He takes 1.5 shots per game, and converts 18.8% of them.

Lightning defensive stats

  • The Lightning are 28th in goals allowed, conceding 42 total goals (3.5 per game) in the NHL.
  • So far this season, the Lightning have shut out opponents twice. They are averaging 17.8 hits and 14.8 blocked shots per game.

Canadiens vs. Lightning game info

  • Game Day: Tuesday, November 7, 2023
  • Game Time: 7:00 PM ET
  • TV Channel: ESPN+ and BSSUN
  • Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

