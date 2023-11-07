Will Arber Xhekaj Score a Goal Against the Lightning on November 7?
The Montreal Canadiens' upcoming contest versus the Tampa Bay Lightning is set for Tuesday at 7:00 PM ET. Will Arber Xhekaj light the lamp in this matchup? Before making a wager on any prop bets, take a look at the stats and insights below.
Catch over 1,000 out of market NHL games, plus original programming, with ESPN+ or the Disney Bundle.
Sportsbook promo codes
Will Arber Xhekaj score a goal against the Lightning?
Odds to score a goal this game: +1000 (Bet $10 to win $100.00 if he scores a goal)
Bet on this or any NHL matchup at FanDuel
Xhekaj stats and insights
- Xhekaj is yet to score through 11 games this season.
- This is his first matchup of the season against the Lightning.
- Xhekaj has zero points on the power play.
Watch the NHL, other live sports and more on Fubo! Use our link to sign up for a free trial.
Lightning defensive stats
- The Lightning are 28th in goals allowed, conceding 42 total goals (3.5 per game) in the NHL.
- So far this season, the Lightning have shut out opponents twice. They are averaging 17.8 hits and 14.8 blocked shots per game.
Watch the NHL on Max with the B/R Sports Add-On
Rep your team with officially licensed NHL gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.
Canadiens vs. Lightning game info
- Game Day: Tuesday, November 7, 2023
- Game Time: 7:00 PM ET
- TV Channel: ESPN+ and BSSUN
- Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+
Place your bets on any NHL matchup at FanDuel, and sign up with our link for a first-time offer!
Not all offers available in all states, please visit Caesars for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.