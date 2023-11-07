For those looking to place a bet on the upcoming matchup between the Montreal Canadiens and the Tampa Bay Lightning on Tuesday at 7:00 PM ET, is Brendan Gallagher a player who is a good bet to light the lamp? We break it all down in the piece below.

Will Brendan Gallagher score a goal against the Lightning?

Odds to score a goal this game: +320 (Bet $10 to win $32.00 if he scores a goal)

Gallagher stats and insights

In four of 11 games this season, Gallagher has scored -- but just one goal each time.

This is his first matchup of the season against the Lightning.

Gallagher has picked up one goal and two assists on the power play.

Gallagher averages 2.5 shots per game, and has a shooting percentage of 14.3%.

Lightning defensive stats

The Lightning are 28th in goals allowed, giving up 42 total goals (3.5 per game) in the NHL.

So far this season, the Lightning have shut out opponents twice. They are averaging 17.8 hits and 14.8 blocked shots per game.

Canadiens vs. Lightning game info

Game Day: Tuesday, November 7, 2023

Tuesday, November 7, 2023 Game Time: 7:00 PM ET

7:00 PM ET TV Channel: ESPN+ and BSSUN

ESPN+ and BSSUN Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

