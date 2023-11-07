Will Brendan Gallagher Score a Goal Against the Lightning on November 7?
For those looking to place a bet on the upcoming matchup between the Montreal Canadiens and the Tampa Bay Lightning on Tuesday at 7:00 PM ET, is Brendan Gallagher a player who is a good bet to light the lamp? We break it all down in the piece below.
Will Brendan Gallagher score a goal against the Lightning?
Odds to score a goal this game: +320 (Bet $10 to win $32.00 if he scores a goal)
Gallagher stats and insights
- In four of 11 games this season, Gallagher has scored -- but just one goal each time.
- This is his first matchup of the season against the Lightning.
- Gallagher has picked up one goal and two assists on the power play.
- Gallagher averages 2.5 shots per game, and has a shooting percentage of 14.3%.
Lightning defensive stats
- The Lightning are 28th in goals allowed, giving up 42 total goals (3.5 per game) in the NHL.
- So far this season, the Lightning have shut out opponents twice. They are averaging 17.8 hits and 14.8 blocked shots per game.
Canadiens vs. Lightning game info
- Game Day: Tuesday, November 7, 2023
- Game Time: 7:00 PM ET
- TV Channel: ESPN+ and BSSUN
- Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+
