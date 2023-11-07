The Montreal Canadiens, Brendan Gallagher among them, play the Tampa Bay Lightning on Tuesday at 7:00 PM ET, at Bell Centre. There are prop bets for Gallagher available, and here are some stats to help you with your bets.

Brendan Gallagher vs. Lightning Game Info & Odds

When: Tuesday, November 7, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET

Watch this game on ESPN+ Points Prop: 0.5 points (Over odds: +150)

0.5 points (Over odds: +150) Assists Prop: 0.5 assists (Over odds: +320)

Gallagher Season Stats Insights

Gallagher's plus-minus rating this season, in 13:33 per game on the ice, is -1.

In four of 11 games this year, Gallagher has scored a goal, but there are no multi-goal efforts on his ledger.

Gallagher has a point in four of 11 games this season, with multiple points in three of them.

Gallagher has an assist in three of 11 games this season, but has not recorded two or more in a game so far.

Gallagher has an implied probability of 40% to go over his point total based on the odds.

Gallagher has an implied probability of 23.8% of going over his assist prop bet, based on the odds.

Gallagher Stats vs. the Lightning

The Lightning are 28th in goals allowed, conceding 42 total goals (3.5 per game) in the league.

The team's +3 goal differential ranks 11th in the NHL.

2023-2024 Season Stat vs. Tampa Bay 11 Games 1 7 Points 0 4 Goals 0 3 Assists 0

