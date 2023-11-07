The Tampa Bay Lightning will travel to face the Montreal Canadiens on Tuesday, November 7, with the Canadiens having lost three straight games.

Catch over 1,000 out of market NHL games, plus original programming, with ESPN+ or the Disney Bundle.

You can see the Lightning attempt to defeat the the Canadiens on ESPN+ and BSSUN.

Lightning Live Stream, TV Channel and Game Info

When: Tuesday, November 7, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET

Tuesday, November 7, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET TV Channel: ESPN+ and BSSUN

ESPN+ and BSSUN Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo

Watch this game on Fubo Where: Bell Centre in Montréal, Quebec

Bell Centre in Montréal, Quebec Tickets: Get tickets for this game at Ticketmaster

Catch NHL action all season long on Fubo!

Canadiens vs Lightning Additional Info

Get tickets for any NHL game this season at Ticketmaster!

Canadiens Stats & Trends

The Canadiens give up 3.4 goals per game (37 in total), 17th in the NHL.

The Canadiens have 32 goals this season (2.9 per game), 19th in the league.

Defensively, the Canadiens have allowed 30 goals (3.0 per game) in those 10 matchups.

They have scored 27 goals over that stretch.

Rep your team with officially licensed NHL gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.

Canadiens Key Players

Name Games Goals Assists Points Giveaways Takeaways Faceoff Win % Cole Caufield 11 4 7 11 6 1 50% Sean Monahan 11 6 4 10 6 6 61% Nicholas Suzuki 11 3 6 9 9 4 53.3% Brendan Gallagher 11 4 3 7 4 4 75% Michael Matheson 11 2 5 7 15 3 -

Sportsbook Promo Codes

Watch the NHL on Max with the B/R Sports Add-On

Lightning Stats & Trends

Defensively, the Lightning are conceding 42 total goals (3.5 per game) to rank 28th in NHL play.

The Lightning's 45 total goals (3.8 per game) rank fourth in the league.

Defensively, the Lightning have allowed 31 goals (3.1 per game) in those 10 matchups.

They have scored 36 goals over that time.

Lightning Key Players