How to Watch the Canadiens vs. Lightning Game: Streaming & TV Channel Info for November 7
Published: Nov. 7, 2023 at 1:14 PM EST|Updated: 37 minutes ago
The Tampa Bay Lightning will travel to face the Montreal Canadiens on Tuesday, November 7, with the Canadiens having lost three straight games.
Catch over 1,000 out of market NHL games, plus original programming, with ESPN+ or the Disney Bundle.
You can see the Lightning attempt to defeat the the Canadiens on ESPN+ and BSSUN.
Lightning Live Stream, TV Channel and Game Info
- When: Tuesday, November 7, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET
- TV Channel: ESPN+ and BSSUN
- Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo
- Where: Bell Centre in Montréal, Quebec
- Tickets: Get tickets for this game at Ticketmaster
Catch NHL action all season long on Fubo!
Canadiens vs Lightning Additional Info
|Lightning vs Canadiens Prediction
|Lightning vs Canadiens Odds/Over/Under
|Lightning vs Canadiens Betting Trends & Stats
|Lightning vs Canadiens Player Props
Get tickets for any NHL game this season at Ticketmaster!
Canadiens Stats & Trends
- The Canadiens give up 3.4 goals per game (37 in total), 17th in the NHL.
- The Canadiens have 32 goals this season (2.9 per game), 19th in the league.
- Defensively, the Canadiens have allowed 30 goals (3.0 per game) in those 10 matchups.
- They have scored 27 goals over that stretch.
Rep your team with officially licensed NHL gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.
Canadiens Key Players
|Name
|Games
|Goals
|Assists
|Points
|Giveaways
|Takeaways
|Faceoff Win %
|Cole Caufield
|11
|4
|7
|11
|6
|1
|50%
|Sean Monahan
|11
|6
|4
|10
|6
|6
|61%
|Nicholas Suzuki
|11
|3
|6
|9
|9
|4
|53.3%
|Brendan Gallagher
|11
|4
|3
|7
|4
|4
|75%
|Michael Matheson
|11
|2
|5
|7
|15
|3
|-
Sportsbook Promo Codes
Watch the NHL on Max with the B/R Sports Add-On
Lightning Stats & Trends
- Defensively, the Lightning are conceding 42 total goals (3.5 per game) to rank 28th in NHL play.
- The Lightning's 45 total goals (3.8 per game) rank fourth in the league.
- Defensively, the Lightning have allowed 31 goals (3.1 per game) in those 10 matchups.
- They have scored 36 goals over that time.
Lightning Key Players
|Name
|Games
|Goals
|Assists
|Points
|Giveaways
|Takeaways
|Faceoff Win %
|Nikita Kucherov
|12
|9
|11
|20
|12
|5
|0%
|Brayden Point
|12
|6
|10
|16
|2
|3
|48.8%
|Victor Hedman
|12
|3
|11
|14
|8
|3
|-
|Brandon Hagel
|12
|7
|5
|12
|4
|3
|50%
|Steven Stamkos
|10
|4
|8
|12
|3
|2
|47.1%
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.