Tuesday's NHL matchup between the Tampa Bay Lightning (5-3-4) and the Montreal Canadiens (5-4-2) at Bell Centre sees the Lightning as road favorites (-155 moneyline odds to win) against the Canadiens (+125). The game starts at 7:00 PM ET on ESPN+ and BSSUN.

Canadiens vs. Lightning Game Info

When: Tuesday, November 7, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET

Tuesday, November 7, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET

Bell Centre in Montréal, Quebec

Bell Centre in Montréal, Quebec

Canadiens vs. Lightning Total and Moneyline

Take a look at the favorite, total and moneyline for this matchup available at different sportsbooks.

Canadiens vs. Lightning Betting Trends

Tampa Bay and its opponent have posted more than 6.5 goals in eight of 12 games this season.

In the six times this season the Lightning have been a moneyline favorite, they have finished 3-3 in those games.

The Canadiens have claimed an upset victory in three of the nine games they have played as an underdog this season.

Tampa Bay is 2-1 in games it has played with moneyline odds of -155 or shorter (66.7% win percentage).

Montreal has five games this season playing as an underdog by +125 or longer, and is 2-3 in those contests.

Canadiens Player Props

Name Assists Prop Points Prop Shots Prop Cole Caufield 0.5 (+140) 0.5 (-189) 3.5 (-133) Tanner Pearson 0.5 (+225) 0.5 (+130) - Michael Matheson 0.5 (+130) 0.5 (-105) 2.5 (-105)

