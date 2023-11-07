Victor Hedman and Nicholas Suzuki will be two of the best players to keep an eye on when the Tampa Bay Lightning meet the Montreal Canadiens at Bell Centre on Tuesday, November 7 at 7:00 PM ET.

Canadiens vs. Lightning Game Information

Canadiens Players to Watch

Cole Caufield is a top offensive contributor for his club with 11 points (1.0 per game), as he has totaled four goals and seven assists in 11 games (playing 19:24 per game).

With 10 total points (0.9 per game), including six goals and four assists through 11 games, Sean Monahan is crucial for Montreal's attack.

This season, Montreal's Suzuki has nine points (three goals, six assists) this season.

In the crease, Montreal's Cayden Primeau is 0-1-0 this season, compiling 29 saves and giving up four goals (4.2 goals against average) with an .879 save percentage (55th in the league).

Lightning Players to Watch

Nikita Kucherov is one of Tampa Bay's leading contributors (20 points), via amassed nine goals and 11 assists.

Brayden Point has chipped in with 16 points (six goals, 10 assists).

Hedman has 14 points for Tampa Bay, via three goals and 11 assists.

Matt Tomkins (0-2-0) has a 3.6 goals against average and an .891% save percentage (49th in league).

Canadiens vs. Lightning Stat Comparison

Lightning Rank Lightning AVG Canadiens AVG Canadiens Rank 6th 3.75 Goals Scored 2.91 20th 26th 3.5 Goals Allowed 3.36 20th 20th 30.3 Shots 30.3 20th 28th 34.2 Shots Allowed 35.2 30th 2nd 33.33% Power Play % 20.45% 14th 6th 87.88% Penalty Kill % 75% 22nd

