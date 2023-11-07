The Tampa Bay Lightning (5-3-4) hit the road against the Montreal Canadiens (5-4-2, losers of three straight) at Bell Centre. The contest on Tuesday, November 7 begins at 7:00 PM ET on ESPN+ and BSSUN.

Canadiens vs. Lightning Game Info

When: Tuesday, November 7, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET

Tuesday, November 7, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET TV Channel: ESPN+ and BSSUN

Where: Bell Centre in Montréal, Quebec

Favorite Underdog Total Spread Lightning (-155) Canadiens (+125) 6.5 Lightning (-1.5)

Canadiens Betting Insights

The Canadiens have been made an underdog nine times this season, and won three of those games.

Montreal has a record of 2-3 when it's been set as an underdog of +125 or more by bookmakers this season.

Bookmakers have implied, given the moneyline set for this matchup, that the Canadiens have a 44.4% chance to win.

Montreal's games this season have had more than 6.5 goals six of 11 times.

Canadiens vs Lightning Additional Info

Canadiens vs. Lightning Rankings

Lightning Total (Rank) Canadiens Total (Rank) 45 (4th) Goals 32 (19th) 42 (28th) Goals Allowed 37 (17th) 13 (4th) Power Play Goals 9 (13th) 4 (4th) Shorthanded Goals Allowed 12 (26th)

Canadiens Advanced Stats

The Canadiens' 32 total goals (2.9 per game) rank 19th in the NHL.

The Canadiens have allowed 37 total goals (3.4 per game) to rank 17th.

Their 24th-ranked goal differential is -5.

