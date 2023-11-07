Canadiens vs. Lightning: Betting Trends, Odds, Advanced Stats
Published: Nov. 7, 2023 at 7:46 AM EST|Updated: 46 minutes ago
The Tampa Bay Lightning (5-3-4) hit the road against the Montreal Canadiens (5-4-2, losers of three straight) at Bell Centre. The contest on Tuesday, November 7 begins at 7:00 PM ET on ESPN+ and BSSUN.
Canadiens vs. Lightning Game Info
- When: Tuesday, November 7, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET
- TV Channel: ESPN+ and BSSUN Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo
- Where: Bell Centre in Montréal, Quebec
|Favorite
|Underdog
|Total
|Spread
|Lightning (-155)
|Canadiens (+125)
|6.5
|Lightning (-1.5)
Canadiens Betting Insights
- The Canadiens have been made an underdog nine times this season, and won three of those games.
- Montreal has a record of 2-3 when it's been set as an underdog of +125 or more by bookmakers this season.
- Bookmakers have implied, given the moneyline set for this matchup, that the Canadiens have a 44.4% chance to win.
- Montreal's games this season have had more than 6.5 goals six of 11 times.
Canadiens vs Lightning Additional Info
Canadiens vs. Lightning Rankings
|Lightning Total (Rank)
|Canadiens Total (Rank)
|45 (4th)
|Goals
|32 (19th)
|42 (28th)
|Goals Allowed
|37 (17th)
|13 (4th)
|Power Play Goals
|9 (13th)
|4 (4th)
|Shorthanded Goals Allowed
|12 (26th)
Canadiens Advanced Stats
- The Canadiens' 32 total goals (2.9 per game) rank 19th in the NHL.
- The Canadiens have allowed 37 total goals (3.4 per game) to rank 17th.
- Their 24th-ranked goal differential is -5.
