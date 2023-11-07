You can see player prop bet odds for Nikita Kucherov, Cole Caufield and others on the Tampa Bay Lightning and Montreal Canadiens ahead of their matchup at 7:00 PM ET on Tuesday at Bell Centre.

Canadiens vs. Lightning Game Info

When: Tuesday, November 7, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET

Tuesday, November 7, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET TV Channel: ESPN+ and BSSUN

ESPN+ and BSSUN Where: Bell Centre in Montréal, Quebec

Canadiens vs. Lightning Additional Info

NHL Props Today: Montreal Canadiens

Cole Caufield Props

Points Prop: 0.5 (Over Odds: -189, Under Odds: +140)

0.5 (Over Odds: -189, Under Odds: +140) Assists Prop: 0.5 (Over Odds: +140, Under Odds: -189)

Caufield is one of the top offensive options for Montreal with 11 points (one per game), with four goals and seven assists in 11 games (playing 19:24 per game).

Caufield Recent Games

Opponent Date Goals Assists Points Shots at Blues Nov. 4 0 1 1 7 at Coyotes Nov. 2 0 0 0 3 at Golden Knights Oct. 30 0 1 1 5 vs. Jets Oct. 28 0 0 0 5 vs. Blue Jackets Oct. 26 1 2 3 8

Sean Monahan Props

Points Prop: 0.5 (Over Odds: -120, Under Odds: -111)

0.5 (Over Odds: -120, Under Odds: -111) Assists Prop: 0.5 (Over Odds: +160, Under Odds: -222)

Sean Monahan has totaled 10 total points (0.9 per game) this campaign. He has six goals and four assists.

Monahan Recent Games

Opponent Date Goals Assists Points Shots at Blues Nov. 4 0 1 1 1 at Coyotes Nov. 2 1 0 1 6 at Golden Knights Oct. 30 1 0 1 4 vs. Jets Oct. 28 1 0 1 2 vs. Blue Jackets Oct. 26 1 0 1 4

Nicholas Suzuki Props

Points Prop: 0.5 (Over Odds: -175, Under Odds: +130)

0.5 (Over Odds: -175, Under Odds: +130) Assists Prop: 0.5 (Over Odds: +105, Under Odds: -143)

Nicholas Suzuki is a top contributor on offense for Montreal with three goals and six assists.

Suzuki Recent Games

Opponent Date Goals Assists Points Shots at Blues Nov. 4 1 0 1 2 at Coyotes Nov. 2 0 0 0 4 at Golden Knights Oct. 30 1 0 1 4 vs. Jets Oct. 28 0 1 1 1 vs. Blue Jackets Oct. 26 1 2 3 5

NHL Props Today: Tampa Bay Lightning

Nikita Kucherov Props

Points Prop: 1.5 (Over Odds: +105, Under Odds: -139)

1.5 (Over Odds: +105, Under Odds: -139) Assists Prop: 0.5 (Over Odds: -200, Under Odds: +145)

One of Tampa Bay's top offensive players this season is Kucherov, who has scored 20 points in 12 games (nine goals and 11 assists).

Kucherov Recent Games

Opponent Date Goals Assists Points Shots at Maple Leafs Nov. 6 2 2 4 5 at Senators Nov. 4 1 4 5 5 at Blue Jackets Nov. 2 0 0 0 5 vs. Kraken Oct. 30 0 0 0 8 vs. Sharks Oct. 26 0 1 1 2

Brayden Point Props

Points Prop: 0.5 (Over Odds: -222, Under Odds: +165)

0.5 (Over Odds: -222, Under Odds: +165) Assists Prop: 0.5 (Over Odds: +115, Under Odds: -154)

Brayden Point has six goals and 10 assists to total 16 points (1.3 per game).

Point Recent Games

Opponent Date Goals Assists Points Shots at Maple Leafs Nov. 6 1 1 2 2 at Senators Nov. 4 3 1 4 5 at Blue Jackets Nov. 2 0 0 0 1 vs. Kraken Oct. 30 0 0 0 5 vs. Sharks Oct. 26 1 0 1 4

