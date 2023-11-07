When the Montreal Canadiens take on the Tampa Bay Lightning on Tuesday at 7:00 PM ET, will Christian Dvorak light the lamp? Below, we break down the numbers and trends you need to know before making any prop bets.

Catch over 1,000 out of market NHL games, plus original programming, with ESPN+ or the Disney Bundle.

Sportsbook promo codes

Will Christian Dvorak score a goal against the Lightning?

Odds to score a goal this game: +480 (Bet $10 to win $48.00 if he scores a goal)

Bet on this or any NHL matchup at FanDuel

Dvorak 2022-23 stats and insights

Dvorak scored in eight of 64 games last season, with multiple goals in one of those games.

He tallied three assists, but no goals, on the power play.

He posted an 11.4% shooting percentage, taking 1.1 shots per game.

Watch the NHL, other live sports and more on Fubo! Use our link to sign up for a free trial.

Lightning 2022-23 defensive stats

The Lightning conceded 252 total goals (3.1 per game), ranking 14th in league play in goals against.

The Lightning shut out opponents six times last season. They averaged 24.7 hits and 14 blocked shots per game.

Watch the NHL on Max with the B/R Sports Add-On

Rep your team with officially licensed NHL gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.

Canadiens vs. Lightning game info

Game Day: Tuesday, November 7, 2023

Tuesday, November 7, 2023 Game Time: 7:00 PM ET

7:00 PM ET TV Channel: ESPN+ and BSSUN

ESPN+ and BSSUN Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

Place your bets on any NHL matchup at FanDuel, and sign up with our link for a first-time offer!

Not all offers available in all states, please visit Caesars for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.