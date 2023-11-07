The Montreal Canadiens, with Cole Caufield, are in action Tuesday against the Tampa Bay Lightning at Bell Centre, with the puck dropping at 7:00 PM ET. Fancy a bet on Caufield in the Canadiens-Lightning game? Use our stats and information below.

Cole Caufield vs. Lightning Game Info & Odds

When: Tuesday, November 7, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET

When: Tuesday, November 7, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET
TV Channel: ESPN+ and BSSUN

Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

Points Prop: 0.5 points (Over odds: -167)

0.5 points (Over odds: -167) Assists Prop: 0.5 assists (Over odds: +170)

Caufield Season Stats Insights

Caufield's plus-minus this season, in 19:24 per game on the ice, is +3.

Caufield has a goal in four of 11 contests this year, but no multi-goal games so far.

In eight of 11 games this year, Caufield has recorded a point, including two games with two or more points.

In six of 11 games this season, Caufield has had an assist, including one match with at least two.

Caufield has an implied probability of 62.5% to exceed his point total based on the odds.

Caufield has an implied probability of 37% of going over his assist prop bet, based on the odds.

Caufield Stats vs. the Lightning

The Lightning are 28th in goals allowed, conceding 42 total goals (3.5 per game) in the NHL.

The team's +3 goal differential ranks 11th in the NHL.

2023-2024 Season Stat vs. Tampa Bay 11 Games 2 11 Points 0 4 Goals 0 7 Assists 0

