Will Jake Evans Score a Goal Against the Lightning on November 7?
On Tuesday at 7:00 PM ET, the Montreal Canadiens square off with the Tampa Bay Lightning. Is Jake Evans going to score a goal in this contest? Check out the stats and insights below before making a bet on any player props.
Will Jake Evans score a goal against the Lightning?
Odds to score a goal this game: +750 (Bet $10 to win $75.00 if he scores a goal)
Evans stats and insights
- In one of 11 games this season, Evans scored -- and it was just the one goal.
- He has not played against the Lightning yet this season.
- Evans has no points on the power play.
- He has a 12.5% shooting percentage, attempting 0.7 shots per game.
Lightning defensive stats
- On the defensive side, the Lightning are conceding 42 total goals (3.5 per game) which ranks 28th in the NHL.
- So far this season, the Lightning have shut out opponents twice while averaging 17.8 hits and 14.8 blocked shots per game.
Canadiens vs. Lightning game info
- Game Day: Tuesday, November 7, 2023
- Game Time: 7:00 PM ET
- TV Channel: ESPN+ and BSSUN
- Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+
