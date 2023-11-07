For those wanting to wager on the upcoming matchup between the Montreal Canadiens and the Tampa Bay Lightning on Tuesday at 7:00 PM ET, is Joel Armia a player who is a good bet to find the back of the net? We dissect all the stats in the article below.

Will Joel Armia score a goal against the Lightning?

Odds to score a goal this game: +500 (Bet $10 to win $50.00 if he scores a goal)

Armia stats and insights

Armia has scored in one of four games this season, and it was just a single goal.

This is his first matchup of the season against the Lightning.

Armia has zero points on the power play.

Armia averages 0.9 shots per game, and has a shooting percentage of 14.3%.

Lightning defensive stats

The Lightning are 28th in goals allowed, giving up 42 total goals (3.5 per game) in the NHL.

So far this season, the Lightning have two shutouts, and they average 17.8 hits and 14.8 blocked shots per game.

Canadiens vs. Lightning game info

Game Day: Tuesday, November 7, 2023

Tuesday, November 7, 2023 Game Time: 7:00 PM ET

7:00 PM ET TV Channel: ESPN+ and BSSUN

ESPN+ and BSSUN Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

