Can we count on Jordan Harris finding the back of the net when the Montreal Canadiens match up against the Tampa Bay Lightning at 7:00 PM ET on Tuesday? To help you with your wagers, check out the stats and insights below.

Will Jordan Harris score a goal against the Lightning?

Odds to score a goal this game: +1200 (Bet $10 to win $120.00 if he scores a goal)

Harris stats and insights

Harris is yet to score through 11 games this season.

He has not faced the Lightning yet this season.

Harris has no points on the power play.

Lightning defensive stats

The Lightning are 28th in goals allowed, conceding 42 total goals (3.5 per game) in the NHL.

So far this season, the Lightning have shut out opponents twice while averaging 17.8 hits and 14.8 blocked shots per game.

Canadiens vs. Lightning game info

Game Day: Tuesday, November 7, 2023

Tuesday, November 7, 2023 Game Time: 7:00 PM ET

7:00 PM ET TV Channel: ESPN+ and BSSUN

ESPN+ and BSSUN Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

