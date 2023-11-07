For those looking to bet on the upcoming matchup between the Montreal Canadiens and the Tampa Bay Lightning on Tuesday at 7:00 PM ET, is Josh Anderson a player who is likely find the back of the net? We analyze all the numbers in the article below.

Will Josh Anderson score a goal against the Lightning?

Odds to score a goal this game: +300 (Bet $10 to win $30.00 if he scores a goal)

Anderson stats and insights

Anderson is yet to score through 11 games this season.

He has not faced the Lightning yet this season.

Anderson has zero points on the power play.

Lightning defensive stats

On the defensive side, the Lightning are allowing 42 total goals (3.5 per game) which ranks 28th in the league.

So far this season, the Lightning have shut out opponents twice while averaging 17.8 hits and 14.8 blocked shots per game.

Canadiens vs. Lightning game info

Game Day: Tuesday, November 7, 2023

Tuesday, November 7, 2023 Game Time: 7:00 PM ET

7:00 PM ET TV Channel: ESPN+ and BSSUN

Not all offers available in all states, please visit Caesars for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.