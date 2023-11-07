Josh Anderson will be on the ice when the Montreal Canadiens and Tampa Bay Lightning meet on Tuesday at Bell Centre, starting at 7:00 PM ET. If you'd like to wager on Anderson's prop bets, we've got lots of information to help you.

Catch over 1,000 out of market NHL games, plus original programming, with ESPN+ or the Disney Bundle.

Josh Anderson vs. Lightning Game Info & Odds

When: Tuesday, November 7, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET

Tuesday, November 7, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET TV Channel: ESPN+ and BSSUN

ESPN+ and BSSUN Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

Watch this game on ESPN+ Points Prop: 0.5 points (Over odds: +135)

0.5 points (Over odds: +135) Assists Prop: 0.5 assists (Over odds: +280)

Catch NHL action all season long on Fubo!

Sportsbook Promo Codes

Bet on this or any NHL matchup at BetMGM

Rep your team with officially licensed NHL gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.

Anderson Season Stats Insights

In 11 games this season, Anderson has averaged 16:51 on the ice, while putting up a plus-minus rating of -5.

Through 11 games this year, Anderson has yet to score a goal.

Anderson has recorded a point in one of 11 games playedthis year.

In one of 11 games this year, Anderson has had an assist, but has yet to record two or more.

The implied probability that Anderson hits the over on his points over/under is 42.6%, based on the odds.

There is a 26.3% chance of Anderson having more than 0.5 assists, based on the moneyline odds.

Sign up for Underdog fantasy today.

Anderson Stats vs. the Lightning

The Lightning are 28th in goals allowed, giving up 42 total goals (3.5 per game) in the league.

The team has the league's 11th-ranked goal differential (+3).

2023-2024 Season Stat vs. Tampa Bay 11 Games 4 1 Points 1 0 Goals 0 1 Assists 1

Watch the NHL on Max with the B/R Sports Add-On

Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.