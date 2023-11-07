Should you wager on Juraj Slafkovsky to find the back of the net when the Montreal Canadiens and the Tampa Bay Lightning go head to head on Tuesday at 7:00 PM ET? In the article below, we dissect all the stats you need to know before making any bets.

Catch over 1,000 out of market NHL games, plus original programming, with ESPN+ or the Disney Bundle.

Sportsbook promo codes

Will Juraj Slafkovsky score a goal against the Lightning?

Odds to score a goal this game: +380 (Bet $10 to win $38.00 if he scores a goal)

Bet on this or any NHL matchup at FanDuel

Slafkovsky stats and insights

In one of 11 games this season, Slafkovsky scored -- and it was just the one goal.

This is his first game of the season against the Lightning.

He has scored one goal, but has no assists, on the power play.

Slafkovsky's shooting percentage is 7.1%, and he averages 1.3 shots per game.

Watch the NHL, other live sports and more on Fubo! Use our link to sign up for a free trial.

Lightning defensive stats

The Lightning have conceded 42 goals in total (3.5 per game), which ranks 28th in the NHL in goals allowed.

So far this season, the Lightning have shut out opponents twice while averaging 17.8 hits and 14.8 blocked shots per game.

Watch the NHL on Max with the B/R Sports Add-On

Rep your team with officially licensed NHL gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.

Canadiens vs. Lightning game info

Game Day: Tuesday, November 7, 2023

Tuesday, November 7, 2023 Game Time: 7:00 PM ET

7:00 PM ET TV Channel: ESPN+ and BSSUN

ESPN+ and BSSUN Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

Place your bets on any NHL matchup at FanDuel, and sign up with our link for a first-time offer!

Not all offers available in all states, please visit Caesars for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.