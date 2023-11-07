The Montreal Canadiens (5-4-2) will attempt to stop a three-game losing streak when they face the Tampa Bay Lightning (5-3-4) at home on Tuesday, November 7 at 7:00 PM ET on ESPN+ and BSSUN.

Ahead of watching this matchup, here is a peek at which team we think will come out on top in Tuesday's action on the ice.

Canadiens vs. Lightning Predictions for Tuesday

Our computer projections model for this encounter calls for a final result of Lightning 4, Canadiens 3.

Moneyline Pick: Lightning (-155)

Total Pick: Over 6.5 (computer predicts 6.7 goals on average)

Spread Pick: Canadiens (+1.5)

Canadiens vs Lightning Additional Info

Canadiens Splits and Trends

The Canadiens (5-4-2 overall) have posted a record of 3-2-5 in matchups that have required OT this season.

Montreal has earned six points (3-1-0) in its four games decided by one goal.

Montreal has one point (0-3-1) in four games this season when it has scored two goals.

The Canadiens have earned 11 points in their seven games with at least three goals scored.

This season, Montreal has scored a lone power-play goal in seven games and registered seven points with a record of 3-3-1.

When outshooting its opponent this season, Montreal is 1-0-1 (three points).

The Canadiens have been outshot by opponents in nine games, going 4-4-1 to record nine points.

Team Stats Comparison

Lightning Rank Lightning AVG Canadiens AVG Canadiens Rank 6th 3.75 Goals Scored 2.91 20th 26th 3.5 Goals Allowed 3.36 20th 20th 30.3 Shots 30.3 20th 28th 34.2 Shots Allowed 35.2 30th 2nd 33.33% Power Play % 20.45% 14th 6th 87.88% Penalty Kill % 75% 22nd

Canadiens vs. Lightning Game Time and TV Channel

When: Tuesday, November 7, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET

Tuesday, November 7, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET TV Channel: ESPN+ and BSSUN

ESPN+ and BSSUN Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

Watch this game on ESPN+ Where: Bell Centre in Montréal, Quebec

