The Montreal Canadiens, with Michael Matheson, are in action Tuesday against the Tampa Bay Lightning at Bell Centre, with the puck dropping at 7:00 PM ET. Fancy a wager on Matheson in the Canadiens-Lightning matchup? Use our stats and information below.

Michael Matheson vs. Lightning Game Info & Odds

When: Tuesday, November 7, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET

Tuesday, November 7, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET

Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

Points Prop: 0.5 points (Over odds: -105)

0.5 points (Over odds: -105) Assists Prop: 0.5 assists (Over odds: +130)

Matheson Season Stats Insights

In 11 games this season, Matheson has averaged 24:01 on the ice, while putting up a plus-minus rating of -3.

Matheson has a goal in two of 11 games this year, but has to post a multi-goal effort.

Matheson has a point in six of 11 games played this season, with multiple points in one of them.

In five of 11 games this season, Matheson has had an assist, but no games with multiple assists.

The implied probability is 51.2% that Matheson hits the over on his points prop total based on the odds.

There is a 43.5% chance of Matheson having more than 0.5 assists, based on the moneyline odds.

Matheson Stats vs. the Lightning

The Lightning are 28th in goals allowed, conceding 42 total goals (3.5 per game) in the league.

The team has the league's 11th-ranked goal differential (+3).

2023-2024 Season Stat vs. Tampa Bay 11 Games 3 7 Points 1 2 Goals 1 5 Assists 0

