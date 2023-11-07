On Tuesday at 7:00 PM ET, the Montreal Canadiens go head to head against the Tampa Bay Lightning. Is Nicholas Suzuki going to score a goal in this matchup? Take a look at the stats and insights below before making a bet on any player props.

Catch over 1,000 out of market NHL games, plus original programming, with ESPN+ or the Disney Bundle.

Sportsbook promo codes

Will Nicholas Suzuki score a goal against the Lightning?

Odds to score a goal this game: +230 (Bet $10 to win $23.00 if he scores a goal)

Bet on this or any NHL matchup at FanDuel

Suzuki stats and insights

In three of 11 games this season, Suzuki has scored -- but just one goal each time.

This is his first matchup of the season versus the Lightning.

He has picked up four assists, but hasn't scored a goal, on the power play.

He has a 10.0% shooting percentage, attempting 2.7 shots per game.

Watch the NHL, other live sports and more on Fubo! Use our link to sign up for a free trial.

Lightning defensive stats

On defense, the Lightning are giving up 42 total goals (3.5 per game) which ranks 28th in the NHL.

So far this season, the Lightning have shut out opponents twice while averaging 17.8 hits and 14.8 blocked shots per game.

Watch the NHL on Max with the B/R Sports Add-On

Rep your team with officially licensed NHL gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.

Canadiens vs. Lightning game info

Game Day: Tuesday, November 7, 2023

Tuesday, November 7, 2023 Game Time: 7:00 PM ET

7:00 PM ET TV Channel: ESPN+ and BSSUN

ESPN+ and BSSUN Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

Place your bets on any NHL matchup at FanDuel, and sign up with our link for a first-time offer!

Not all offers available in all states, please visit Caesars for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.