Nicholas Suzuki will be among those in action Tuesday when his Montreal Canadiens face the Tampa Bay Lightning at Bell Centre. Fancy a bet on Suzuki in the Canadiens-Lightning matchup? Use our stats and information below.

Nicholas Suzuki vs. Lightning Game Info & Odds

When: Tuesday, November 7, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET

Tuesday, November 7, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET TV Channel: ESPN+ and BSSUN

TV Channel: ESPN+ and BSSUN

Points Prop: 0.5 points (Over odds: -167)

0.5 points (Over odds: -167) Assists Prop: 0.5 assists (Over odds: +110)

Suzuki Season Stats Insights

In 11 games this season, Suzuki has averaged 20:54 on the ice, while putting up a plus-minus of -2.

Suzuki has a goal in three of 11 contests this year, but no multi-goal games so far.

Suzuki has a point in six of 11 games this season, with multiple points in two of them.

Suzuki has had an assist in a game four times this season over 11 games played, with multiple assists in two games.

Suzuki has an implied probability of 62.5% to go over his point total based on the odds.

There is an implied probability of 47.6% of Suzuki going over his assist prop bet, considering the moneyline odds.

Suzuki Stats vs. the Lightning

The Lightning have given up 42 goals in total (3.5 per game), which ranks 28th in the league in goals allowed.

The team's +3 goal differential ranks 11th in the NHL.

2023-2024 Season Stat vs. Tampa Bay 11 Games 4 9 Points 5 3 Goals 1 6 Assists 4

