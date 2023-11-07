Rangers vs. Red Wings Injury Report Today - November 7
The New York Rangers (8-2-1) are dealing with three players on the injury report, including Adam Fox, ahead of their Tuesday, November 7 matchup with the Detroit Red Wings (7-4-1) at Madison Square Garden. The game starts at 7:30 PM ET.
Catch over 1,000 out of market NHL games, plus original programming, with ESPN+ or the Disney Bundle.
New York Rangers Injury Report Today
|Name
|Position
|Status
|Injury
|Adam Fox
|D
|Out
|Lower Body
|Igor Shesterkin
|G
|Questionable
|Undisclosed
|Filip Chytil
|C
|Out
|Upper Body
Rep your team with officially licensed NHL gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.
Detroit Red Wings Injury Report Today
|Name
|Position
|Status
|Injury
|Robby Fabbri
|C
|Out
|Lower Body
|Christian Fischer
|RW
|Questionable
|Upper Body
|Matt Luff
|RW
|Out
|Upper Body
Sportsbook Promo Codes
Rangers vs. Red Wings Game Info
- Game Day: Tuesday, November 7, 2023
- Game Time: 7:30 PM ET
- TV Channel: TNT and Max
- Live Stream: Watch this game on Max
- Location: New York City, New York
- Arena: Madison Square Garden
Catch NHL action all season long on Fubo!
Rangers Season Insights
- The Rangers rank 18th in the NHL with 34 goals scored (3.1 per game).
- They have the league's fifth-best goal differential at +11.
Red Wings Season Insights
- With 45 goals (3.8 per game), the Red Wings have the NHL's fourth-best offense.
- Detroit gives up 3.1 goals per game (37 total), which ranks 20th in the league.
- They have the sixth-best goal differential in the league at +8.
Watch the NHL on Max with the B/R Sports Add-On
Rangers vs. Red Wings Betting Info
|Favorite
|Underdog
|Total
|Rangers (-165)
|Red Wings (+140)
|6
Bet on this or any NHL matchup at BetMGM
Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.