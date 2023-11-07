The New York Rangers (8-2-1, second in the Eastern Conference) and the Detroit Red Wings (7-4-1, fourth), square off on Tuesday, November 7 at 7:30 PM ET on TNT and Max in a battle of two of the conference's top teams.

Rangers vs. Red Wings Game Info

When: Tuesday, November 7, 2023 at 7:30 PM ET

When: Tuesday, November 7, 2023 at 7:30 PM ET

TV Channel: TNT and Max
Live Stream: Watch this game on Max
Where: Madison Square Garden in New York City, New York

Favorite Underdog Total Spread Rangers (-160) Red Wings (+135) 6 Rangers (-1.5)

Rangers Betting Insights

The Rangers have an 8-2 record when favored on the moneyline this season.

New York has gone 2-2 when it has played as a moneyline favorite with odds of -160 or shorter (50.0% win percentage).

Based on this game's moneyline, the Rangers have an implied win probability of 61.5%.

New York's games this season have finished above this matchup's total of 6 goals four times.

Red Wings Betting Insights

This season the Red Wings have been an underdog 10 times, and won six of those games.

Detroit has a record of 2-2 in games when sportsbooks have them as underdogs of at least +135 on the moneyline.

Bookmakers have implied, given the moneyline set for this matchup, that the Red Wings have a 42.6% chance to win.

Detroit has played eight games this season with more than 6 goals.

Rangers vs Red Wings Additional Info

Rangers vs. Red Wings Rankings

Rangers Total (Rank) Red Wings Total (Rank) 34 (18th) Goals 45 (4th) 23 (1st) Goals Allowed 37 (17th) 12 (5th) Power Play Goals 14 (3rd) 6 (9th) Shorthanded Goals Allowed 8 (17th)

Rangers Advanced Stats

The Rangers offense's 34 total goals (3.1 per game) rank 18th in the league.

The Rangers have conceded the fewest goals in NHL action this season with 23 (only 2.1 per game).

With a +11 goal differential, they're ranked fifth-best in the league.

Red Wings Advanced Stats

The Red Wings have the NHL's fourth-best scoring offense (45 total goals, 3.8 per game).

The Red Wings have allowed 37 total goals (3.1 per game) to rank 17th.

Their +8 goal differential is sixth-best in the league.

