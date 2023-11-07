Can we anticipate Sean Monahan finding the back of the net when the Montreal Canadiens face off with the Tampa Bay Lightning at 7:00 PM ET on Tuesday? To assist you with your wagers, check out the stats and insights below.

Catch over 1,000 out of market NHL games, plus original programming, with ESPN+ or the Disney Bundle.

Sportsbook promo codes

Will Sean Monahan score a goal against the Lightning?

Odds to score a goal this game: +310 (Bet $10 to win $31.00 if he scores a goal)

Bet on this or any NHL matchup at FanDuel

Monahan stats and insights

Monahan has scored in six of 11 games this season, but only one goal each time.

He has not faced the Lightning yet this season.

He has scored three goals, but has no assists, on the power play.

Monahan averages 2.6 shots per game, and has a shooting percentage of 20.7%.

Watch the NHL, other live sports and more on Fubo! Use our link to sign up for a free trial.

Lightning defensive stats

On defense, the Lightning are allowing 42 total goals (3.5 per game) which ranks 28th in the NHL.

So far this season, the Lightning have shut out opponents twice. They are averaging 17.8 hits and 14.8 blocked shots per game.

Watch the NHL on Max with the B/R Sports Add-On

Rep your team with officially licensed NHL gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.

Canadiens vs. Lightning game info

Game Day: Tuesday, November 7, 2023

Tuesday, November 7, 2023 Game Time: 7:00 PM ET

7:00 PM ET TV Channel: ESPN+ and BSSUN

ESPN+ and BSSUN Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

Place your bets on any NHL matchup at FanDuel, and sign up with our link for a first-time offer!

Not all offers available in all states, please visit Caesars for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.