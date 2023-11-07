Can we anticipate Sean Monahan finding the back of the net when the Montreal Canadiens face off with the Tampa Bay Lightning at 7:00 PM ET on Tuesday? To assist you with your wagers, check out the stats and insights below.

Will Sean Monahan score a goal against the Lightning?

Odds to score a goal this game: +310 (Bet $10 to win $31.00 if he scores a goal)

Monahan stats and insights

  • Monahan has scored in six of 11 games this season, but only one goal each time.
  • He has not faced the Lightning yet this season.
  • He has scored three goals, but has no assists, on the power play.
  • Monahan averages 2.6 shots per game, and has a shooting percentage of 20.7%.

Lightning defensive stats

  • On defense, the Lightning are allowing 42 total goals (3.5 per game) which ranks 28th in the NHL.
  • So far this season, the Lightning have shut out opponents twice. They are averaging 17.8 hits and 14.8 blocked shots per game.

Canadiens vs. Lightning game info

  • Game Day: Tuesday, November 7, 2023
  • Game Time: 7:00 PM ET
  • TV Channel: ESPN+ and BSSUN
  • Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

