Should you wager on Tanner Pearson to score a goal when the Montreal Canadiens and the Tampa Bay Lightning face off on Tuesday at 7:00 PM ET?

Will Tanner Pearson score a goal against the Lightning?

Odds to score a goal this game: +350 (Bet $10 to win $35.00 if he scores a goal)

Pearson stats and insights

In three of 11 games this season, Pearson has scored -- but just one goal each time.

This is his first matchup of the season versus the Lightning.

On the power play he has one goal, plus one assist.

He takes 1.8 shots per game, and converts 15.0% of them.

Lightning defensive stats

The Lightning are 28th in goals allowed, giving up 42 total goals (3.5 per game) in the league.

So far this season, the Lightning have shut out opponents twice while averaging 17.8 hits and 14.8 blocked shots per game.

Canadiens vs. Lightning game info

Game Day: Tuesday, November 7, 2023

Tuesday, November 7, 2023 Game Time: 7:00 PM ET

7:00 PM ET TV Channel: ESPN+ and BSSUN

ESPN+ and BSSUN Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

Not all offers available in all states, please visit Caesars for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.