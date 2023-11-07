Tanner Pearson will be in action when the Montreal Canadiens and Tampa Bay Lightning meet on Tuesday at Bell Centre, starting at 7:00 PM ET. Prop bets for Pearson are available, and we have information to help you make good decisions.

Tanner Pearson vs. Lightning Game Info & Odds

When: Tuesday, November 7, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET

TV Channel: ESPN+ and BSSUN

Watch this game on ESPN+ Points Prop: 0.5 points (Over odds: +130)

0.5 points (Over odds: +130) Assists Prop: 0.5 assists (Over odds: +225)

Pearson Season Stats Insights

Pearson's plus-minus rating this season, in 14:06 per game on the ice, is +3.

Pearson has a goal in three games this year through 11 games played, but has not had multiple goals in any of those games.

In five of 11 games this year, Pearson has registered a point, and in one of those games he came away with multiple points.

Pearson has an assist in three of 11 games this year, but has not recorded two or more in a game so far.

The implied probability is 43.5% that Pearson hits the over on his points over/under based on the odds.

Pearson has an implied probability of 30.8% of going over his assist prop bet, based on the odds.

Pearson Stats vs. the Lightning

The Lightning have conceded 42 goals in total (3.5 per game), which ranks 28th in the NHL in goals allowed.

The team's +3 goal differential ranks 11th in the NHL.

