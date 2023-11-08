The Philadelphia 76ers (5-1) will attempt to extend a five-game win streak when they host the Boston Celtics (5-1) on Wednesday, November 8, 2023 at Wells Fargo Center as just 2.5-point underdogs. The matchup airs at 7:00 PM ET on NBCS-PH and NBCS-BOS.

Celtics vs. 76ers Game Info & Odds

Date: Wednesday, November 8, 2023

Wednesday, November 8, 2023 Time: 7:00 PM ET

7:00 PM ET How to Watch on TV: NBCS-PH and NBCS-BOS

NBCS-PH and NBCS-BOS Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo

Watch this game on Fubo Location: Philadelphia, Pennsylvania

Philadelphia, Pennsylvania Venue: Wells Fargo Center

Celtics vs. 76ers Score Prediction

Prediction: Celtics 117 - 76ers 114

Spread & Total Prediction for Celtics vs. 76ers

Pick ATS: Celtics (- 2.5)

Celtics (- 2.5) Computer Predicted Spread: Celtics (-2.8)

Celtics (-2.8) Pick OU: Over (228.5)



Over (228.5) Computer Predicted Total: 231.2

The 76ers (6-0-0 ATS) have covered the spread 66.7% of the time, 33.3% more often than the Celtics (4-2-0) this year.

Philadelphia covers the spread when it is a 2.5-point underdog or more 100% of the time. That's more often than Boston covers as a favorite of 2.5 or more (66.7%).

When it comes to exceeding the over/under in 2023-24, Boston does it more often (83.3% of the time) than Philadelphia (66.7%).

As a moneyline favorite this year, the Celtics are 5-1, a better mark than the 76ers have posted (0-1) as moneyline underdogs.

Celtics Performance Insights

The Celtics are surrendering 109 points per game this season (eighth-ranked in NBA), but they've really shined on offense, posting 123.5 points per contest (second-best).

Boston is top-five this year in rebounding, ranking best in the league with 50.7 rebounds per game. Meanwhile, it ranks sixth with 41.7 rebounds allowed per contest.

In terms of assists, the Celtics are putting up only 23 dimes per game (fifth-worst in league).

Boston, who is 10th in the league with 13.8 turnovers per game, is forcing 12.2 turnovers per contest, which is third-worst in the NBA.

The Celtics are top-five this year in three-point shooting, ranking fourth-best in the league with 15.5 threes per game. Meanwhile, they rank 11th with a 37.2% shooting percentage from beyond the arc.

