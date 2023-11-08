The Philadelphia 76ers (5-1) will look to build on a four-game home winning streak when they square off against the Boston Celtics (5-1) on November 8, 2023 at Wells Fargo Center.

Keep reading for everything you need to know about this matchup between the 76ers and Celtics, including how to catch the action live with a free trial to Fubo.

Celtics vs. 76ers Game Info

When: Wednesday, November 8, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET

Wednesday, November 8, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET Where: Wells Fargo Center in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania

Wells Fargo Center in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania TV: NBC Sports Networks Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo

Catch NBA action all season long on Fubo!

Celtics vs 76ers Additional Info

Get tickets for any NBA game this season at Ticketmaster!

Celtics Stats Insights

The Celtics are shooting 48.3% from the field this season, 3.8 percentage points higher than the 44.5% the 76ers allow to opponents.

Boston is 5-0 when it shoots higher than 44.5% from the field.

The 76ers are the eighth-ranked rebounding team in the league, the Celtics sit at first.

The Celtics record 15.2 more points per game (123.5) than the 76ers give up (108.3).

When Boston scores more than 108.3 points, it is 4-1.

Rep your team with officially licensed NBA gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.

Celtics Home & Away Comparison

In home games last season, the Celtics posted 5.1 more points per game (120.5) than they did in away games (115.4).

Boston surrendered 110.5 points per game last season in home games, which was 1.9 fewer points than it allowed in away games (112.4).

At home, the Celtics averaged 0.4 more treys per game (16.2) than in road games (15.8). They also owned a better three-point percentage at home (37.9%) compared to when playing on the road (37.4%).

Watch the NBA on Max with the B/R Sports Add-On

Watch ESPN originals, The Last Dance and more NBA content on ESPN+!

Celtics Injuries